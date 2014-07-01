​Jose Mourinho has denied being a ‘short-termist’ Coach, and of leaving clubs in a bad position.

Speaking to the Times, the Manchester United gaffer denied that he had a downer-effect on past teams.

Fans of Porto, Chelsea and Inter may disagree, as they have seen their sides collapse after the Special One left them, Inter never winning the Scudetto after the Portuguese man won the Treble with them in 2010.

“If people say that because I win and leave, I have to accept that because in a certain period of my career I did that,” the Special one said

“When I win the Champions League, at Porto, at Inter, I disappear. I left Real Madrid when the club wanted me to stay.

“The only place I was sacked was Chelsea, but always after winning the title.

“If people say that because I move from club to club, they’re right, but I don’t think I am [short-termist].”

Currently at Old Trafford, Mourinho is coming off an acrimonious sacking at Stamford Bridge, where the locker room revolted as the club languished in the bottom half of the table. Since taking over, ex-Juve man Antonio Conte has led the Blues to Premier League success.

“I prepare clubs for success, I think I prepare clubs in a way, where, when I leave, the new manager arrives at a top club,” Mourinho added.

“And that is not short-term even if you leave. If you’re in a club one or two years - or any job - if you leave a structure to be even more successful without you than with you, that’s not short-term. That’s long-term. That’s long-term.”