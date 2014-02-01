José Mourinho identifies perfect signing for Man Utd

British newspaper The Telegraph report that Manchester United manager José Mourinho has identified Arsenal's German international attacking midfielder Mesut ozil as the perfect signing.



According to the report Manchester United prefer to wait until the end of the season, when Ozil's contract with Arsenal expires to make their move for the former Real Madrid player, rather than pay the £20-£25 million it would take to sign him in the January transfer window.



Mourinho was very coy when asked if he is trying to bring in Mesut Ozil to Old Trafford on a free transfer, when firing off a big grin before replying "no comment." Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that it is possible that Ozil could leave when the transfer window opens in January although he prefers to sell him to a club from another league rather than strengthening his rivals.



José Mourinho has always been a fan of the player he coached at Real Madrid being quoted as saying back in 2013 that "Ozil is unique. There is no copy of him, not even a bad one. He is the best No 10 in the world. He made things very easy for me and for his team-mates with his football vision and decisions he made. Everyone loves him and sees a bit of Luis Figo and Zinedine Zidane in him."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)