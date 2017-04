Manchester United bossis reported to have lost his patience with Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini who was sent off during last week’s Manchester derby. Fellaini is not a regular starter at Manchester United and the Portuguese tactician is reported to have already decided to sell him in the summer. According to a report of The Express , Manchester United have identified Blaise Matuidi as a possible midfield reinforcement for next season. Matuidi plays as a centre midfielder just like Fellaini who, on the other hand, could be the first player to leave Old Trafford in the summer, according to The Daily Star. ​Matuidi was targeted by Juventus last summer but the player eventually decided to snub a move to the J Stadium in favour of PSG stay.and Manchester United are on very good terms with the player’s agent Mino Raiola.​According to The Express, Manchester United are also interested in Monaco star Bernardo Silva who, however, would cost the Red Devils more than € 50 million. It is reported that signing both Matuidi and Bernardo Silva would cost Man Utd £ 80 million (roughly € 95 million).