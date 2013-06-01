José Mourinho plans €95m Ligue1 raid as Special One loses patience with Man Utd midfielder
30 April at 12:25Manchester United boss José Mourinho is reported to have lost his patience with Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini who was sent off during last week’s Manchester derby. Fellaini is not a regular starter at Manchester United and the Portuguese tactician is reported to have already decided to sell him in the summer.
According to a report of The Express, Manchester United have identified Blaise Matuidi as a possible midfield reinforcement for next season. Matuidi plays as a centre midfielder just like Fellaini who, on the other hand, could be the first player to leave Old Trafford in the summer, according to The Daily Star.
Matuidi was targeted by Juventus last summer but the player eventually decided to snub a move to the J Stadium in favour of PSG stay. The Frenchman’s contract expires in 2018 and Manchester United are on very good terms with the player’s agent Mino Raiola.
According to The Express, Manchester United are also interested in Monaco star Bernardo Silva who, however, would cost the Red Devils more than € 50 million. It is reported that signing both Matuidi and Bernardo Silva would cost Man Utd £ 80 million (roughly € 95 million).
