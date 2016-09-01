José Mourinho provides transfer update on Man Utd wantaway players

Manchester United boss José Mourinho has given a transfer update on those players under contract with the Red Devils who want to leave the club in January. The Special One has released an interview with the Telegraph claiming that he’s only open to sell players on the club’s conditions.



“As I said before, if a player is not having lots of minutes, and if a player really wants to leave, we have no right to stop the player to leave, if the conditions are our conditions, and until this moment we have not received one single offer that we are going to accept."



English goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is the only player that will be allowed to leave the Old Trafford on loan in January.



“He is the only player that I will allow to go on loan because he doesn't play one single minute, he needs to play”, Mourinho has said.

