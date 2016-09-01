José Mourinho reveals Man Utd’s transfer plans
01 April at 11:30Manchester United boss José Mourinho has fuelled transfer speculations promising Manchester United fans that the Red Devils will complete ‘interesting’ signings in the summer. The Premier League giants are being linked with exciting transfer targets like Antoine Griezmann and Tiemoue Bakayoko.
Talking to media ahead of today’s Premier League clash against West Bromwich Albion, Mourinho has revealed the Red Devils’ transfer strategy for next summer.
“I’m not a silly manager to say I give the names and you have to give me the players. I give the names, I give the options, I give the second options in case the first options are not possible, but I give all the information based on my analysis, based on my experience, based on my projections for the future”, Mourinho said.
"They [the board] know I am not asking for impossible targets, I ask for difficult targets but I also know that in this moment the market is very difficult.”
"Then it is a difficult job and they try to do the best they can and I’m sure that in the end of the summer probably we don’t have exactly my first options because it’s difficult to succeed in every attempt."
"But I am sure that we are going to do something interesting and to improve our team for next season."
