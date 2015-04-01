José Mourinho reveals why Ibrahimovic joined Man Utd

Manchester United boss José Mourinho has released an interview revealing the reason why Zlatan Ibrahimovic decided to join Manchester United last summer. The Portuguese tactician has revealed Ibra had many offers from China and MLS and claims PSG also wanted to keep the Swede at the club. The former Inter manager, however, reveals the real reason why Ibra accepted the challenge of joining the Red Devils.



The duo had already worked together at Inter before meeting again at the Old Trafford but the future of Ibra could be in doubt as he’s currently recovering from a lengthy knee injury.



“When you finish your contract with PSG, you are free to choose your destiny.”

“If he wants to follow the money route he could go to China where they had a tack full of money waiting for him. If he wanted to do the easy way, he could go to Los Angeles, MLS, great life and easy football to play.”



“If he wanted to be half and half he could stay in Paris where he was the top guy, stable in the club, but when he said I want to go to England, it is because he wanted to go, because he left he could do it. He’s a too proud man to go and not succeed.”



“He wouldn’t gamble, he wouldn’t come to England if he had a doubt. He was straightforward. Th said I want to go and I knew he was ready.”

