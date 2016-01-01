Looks like Manchester United and West Ham will go head to head for St. Etienne right-back Kevin Malcuit in the summer as the Hammers’ are said to have lined up a € 10 million bid with the Ligue1 side willing to sell the Frenchman to the best bidder.

The 25-year-old has four assists in 28 games in all competitions so far this season and is said to have positively impressed José Mourinho in St. Etienne’s last-32 Europa League ties against Manchester United.

After watching his double performance against the Red Devils, Mourinho is said to have told his scouts to go to France to monitor the performances of the 25-year-old who is contracted with the Ligue1 side until 2019.

However, a report of the Express in England claims that the Hammers are currently leading the race to sign the versatile defender in the summer as the East-London club have already prepared their opening bid for the French defender.