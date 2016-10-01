José Mourinho accidentally signs Antonio Conte’s Man Utd shirt
18 January at 10:10No secret Antonio Conte and José Mourinho are not on very good terms. The Special One and the Italian tactician have begun a ‘word of words’ that has not ended yet and Italian TV program Le Iene have tried to trade tensions between the two managers.
Italian reporters Alessandro Onnis and Stefano Corti showed up in front of Manchester’s Lowry Hotel to greet the Portuguese tactician and make him sign a Manchester United shirt.
Trouble is, the shirt Mourinho signed had the name of Antonio Conte printed in its back!
The former Inter manager smiled and laughed out loud when he found out about the jokes of the Italian reporters.
Mourinho and Conte will meet each other on the 25th of February at the Old Trafford. The Blues have won the last two games against the Red Devils for 1-0.
José Mourinho will reportedly sign a contract extension with Manchester United and that could change the future of Antonio Conte.
Go to comments