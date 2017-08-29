Jose Mourinho slams Man United fans, the latest
29 August at 22:03The 2017-18 season will be a crucial one for José Mourinho and Manchester United. After a first season which saw them win three titles, José Mourinho now wants to focus on bigger titles in his second year with the club (EPL and UEFA Champions league). They have started 2017-18 off well as United racked up 3 wins out of 3 as they scored 10 goals and did not concede one yet in the EPL. New signings Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic seem to have fit in very well with the club as Victor Lindelof will still have to improve his physical conditions.
Foxsports reported that José Mourinho wasn't very happy with the fans who were present at Old Trafford during the Man United vs Leicester game. There were 75 thousand fans present at the stadium but it seemingly felt like the stadium was half empty. There wasn't much noise in the stadium as the fans only cheered when a goal was scored. Here is what Mourinho had said to the press on the matter: " You couldn't hear the public. I just realized that the stadium was packed after our first goal. Yes fans want a club who play a nice style of football which is normal but at the same time, the players need the fans support. We need to hear them continuously during a game. You can't have all of this silence, it was like we were playing behind closed doors...".
