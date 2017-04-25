David De Gea, striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and midfielder Ander Herrera.

De Gea has been heavily linked with a return to his home city to join Real Madrid with President Florentino Perez willing to table a £60M bid for the Spanish number one. Ibrahimovic is currently in the US undergoing surgery on his damaged knee which will keep him side-lined for around nine months. His current deal at Old Trafford expires in the summer and it’s still not clear what the future holds after his unfortunate lay-off.



Mourinho has also reportedly stated that he believes that Herrera has had his head turned by outside interest but stopped short of declaring who that club was.