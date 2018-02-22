Mourinho: "Liverpool might have the Champions League but they don’t have the FA Cup"
13 March at 23:55Manchester United took on Sevilla tonight as this was a crucial game for both sides. The first leg was played in Spain as that game ended in a 0-0 draw. The return leg was played tonight in Manchester as Sevilla came away with a big 1-2 win to progress to the next phase of the competition. They join Juve, Roma, City, Real Madrid and Liverpool in the next phase of the competition as the final two spots will be filled tomorrow night. Here is what José Mourinho had to say to the press after the game (via ESPN):
" It was a close game and the first goal was always going to be very important in this tie. Elimination? I've sat in this chair twice before: Porto-Man United and Real Madrid-Man United. United lost both of these games as this is nothing new for this club. Liverpool are in to the next phase of the tournament? Yes this is true but they do not have the FA cup either... . We still have the top 4 in the league to fight for and the FA Cup too so it's not the end of the world. It is disappointing but it happens".
Man United's next game will be against Brighton in the FA Cup.
Go to comments