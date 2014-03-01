Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is to put on his football boots to play for Alan Shearer’s team in this afternoon’s benefit match to raise funds for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. The Portuguses tactician will be part of a squad that also contains former Liverpool and Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp and ex England goalkeeper David James.



The opposition team will be coached by Les Ferdinand and this will include former Arsenal legend David Seaman and current Stoke City striker Peter Crouch.



Mourinho’s low-key professional career ended in 1987 but when asked about how he thought he would fare he jokingly replied; “I’m in the best shape of my life”.



The games takes place this afternoon at Q.P.R’s Loftus Road Stadium which is just a stone’s throw away from where the tragedy took place earlier this summer; claiming the lives of 80 people and injuring a further 70.