José Mourinho wants Man Utd reunion with former Real Madrid star
16 March at 15:45José Mourinho is reported to have set his sights on Arsenal star Mesut Ozil whose contract with the Gunners expires in June 2018. The Germany star has yet to agree to terms on a new deal with Arsenal and reports in England suggest that the former Real Madrid star is not willing – at least for the moment – to put pen to paper on a new contract with the Emirates hierarchy.
Ozil, 28, swapped the Merengues with the Gunners in summer 2013 after that he had spent three years at the Santiago Bernabeu scoring 27 goals and registering 81 assists in 159 appearances.
According to London Football, Mourinho is keeping a close eye on the Germany International who the Special One believed being ‘the best number 10 in the world”. Mourinho has already worked with Ozil at Real Madrid.
Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in welcoming the player’s services so much so the Bavarians are reported to be in pole position to sign Ozil in the summer should Arsenal decide to sell him.
