José Mourinho wants to sign three Monaco stars as Man Utd possible transfer budget revealed
12 April at 17:47Monaco are one of the most surprising teams of the season as they do not only top the Ligue table but have also managed to eliminate Manchester City from the Champions League knock-out stage. Many Monaco players have claimed the spotlight this season including Kylian Mbappe, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fabinho and many other starlets that are being linked with moves to bigger clubs in the summer.
According to The Times, José Muourinho has set his sights on three players in particular: Tiemoue Bakayoko, Djibril Sidibe and Benjamin Mendy who would be perfect additions to strengthen the Red Devils’ midfield and defence.
The British tabloid reports Manchester United may need up to £ 72 million (roughly € 85 million) to sign the talented Monaco trio.
Bakayoko, Sidibe and Mendy are of course not the only three players on Mourinho’s shopping list with Antoine Griezmann, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku and Viktor Lindelof who are all being monitored by the Premier League giants.
José Mourinho hopes the Manchester United board will hand him £ 250 million (almost € 300 million) to make new signings during the summer transfer window.
