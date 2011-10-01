It’s been claimed this morning that Spanish number one David De Gea has asked for a move from Manchester United to Real Madrid this summer. Having failed to land him in 2015, Real President Florentino Perez has always had the 26-year-old at the top of his wish-list and according to Ian McGarry he plans to take him before the August 31 deadline.





Madrid chiefs have reportedly told attacking midfielder Marco Asensio that they intend to sign another galactico before the window closes to assure the youngster remains at the Santiago Bernabeu. Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast , McGarry explained that;

“He [Asensio] and his representative are saying they need guarantees here because we've heard rumours that you're signing Eden Hazard from Chelsea or sign another galactico outfield player because that's what president Florentino Perez promised when he was elected unopposed in June of this summer."



"In those negotiations I am told that instead Asensio and his representatives were told 'no, we're abandoning all plans to sign a new outfield galactico' and instead the last piece of the jigsaw for Zidane's team is in fact a goalkeeper - and that goalkeeper is as always David de Gea.”



He continued by stating that; “He will want the move and if it comes back that they make him personally a very good offer in terms of the contract and that they offer enough money for United to be tempted to sell this could be one that we see finally concluded when the window closes in September."