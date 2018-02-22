Steven Jovetic sent a message to the Fiorentina fans as he spoke to the official social network team of Fiorentina. The Serbian player wanted to salute his "ex" fans as he said that the Fiorentina-Liverpool clash in 2009 (in the UEFA Champions league) was one of his favorite moments as a footballer. He had scored two goals against Liverpool as it was a night to remember for him and his now ex-teammates (as well as the Fiorentina fans). You can view his message bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.