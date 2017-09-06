Juan Mata says that Manchester United “believe they can win” the Premier League.

The Spaniard has played a key role under Jose Mourinho of since the Portuguese Coach took over last summer.

The former Chelsea man scored eight goals and made four assists between the Premier League and the Europa League last season.

‘The belief is always there.When you play for such a club you start every competition believing that you can win it,” the Spaniard said in a

"Some bad games didn’t allow us to win it last year, but we need to find that consistency that can make us fight in the last months and be one of those teams that will be up there.

"It’s the second year for the manager, he knows everyone better, we know each other better, so let’s try.”

The 29-year-old is happy with how the Old trafford side has begun the season, mauling West Ham and Stoke 4-0, and beating Leicester City 2-0.

"We’re really pleased with our start, but it’s only a start. We’ve won three games with confidence and good football."

"But there’s still a lot to play for. Stoke is going to be tough, but we’re confident and the team is strong, mentally and physically. We’re playing good as a team.”