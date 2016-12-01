Julian Draxler is a new player of PSG. The German star has completed a € 40 million move to the Parc des Princes from Wolfsburg. Draxler’s arrival has not been announced by the clubs yet, but German paper Bild has found a picture of Drexler holding a t-shirt of PSG alongside the French side’s director of sport Patrick Kluivert.



Draxler, 23, was said to be a top transfer target of Arsenal in the January transfer window, but PSG have managed to sign the highly rated Germany International before the Gunners.



Draxler is a former transfer target of Juventus. The talented winger snubbed a move to the J Stadium in summer 2015 opting for a move to Wolfsburg instead. After a decent first spell at the club, however, the winger’s relationship with the Bundesliga giants collapsed, so much so Wolfsburg have kept Draxler out of their squad during last month’s Bundesliga games.



His time in Germany, however, has come to an end, Draxler has joined PSG.





