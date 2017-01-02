Julian Weigl: Man City target offers his services to Real Madrid
02 January at 20:12The agent of Germany midfielder Julian Weigl has offered the services of his client to Real Madrid for the next summer transfer window, AS.com reports.
The 21-year-old starlet is one of Europe’s most exciting midfielders, so much so Real Madrid are not the only club interested in welcoming the player’s services as Manchester City and Barcelona are also monitoring the player’s performances.
Weigl has just extended his stay at the club until 2021 which would make it difficult for any potential bidder to welcome the player’s services before his deal with the Bundesliga giants expires. Real Madrid, however, are said to be on very good terms with Borussia Dormtmund and that should put the 11-time Champions League winners in pole position to sign last year’s best Bundesliga player.
The Spanish news outlet, however, also claims that Real Madrid would wait summer 2018 to sign Weigl as they are planning to take loanee Marcos Llorente back to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the current campaign.
What can be taken for granted is that Weigl will be subject of many transfer speculations both in January and during the 2017 summer transfer window.
