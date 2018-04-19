Julio Cesar: ‘Mourinho told me that even with one arm I was a better then Casillas’
19 April at 15:30Former Inter Milan and Brazil international goalkeeper Julio Cesar has revealed that Jose Mourinho once him that he stopped more with one arm than Iker Casillas did.
The 38-year-old Cesar, who is currently at Brazilian club Flamengo, was at Inter Milan for seven years from 2005 to 2012 and spent some time under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho too. During his time at the San Siro, Mourinho won the Serie A twice and won the UEFA Champions League in 2010 by beating Barcelona in the final.
In an interview that Cesar recently gave to Selecao Sportv, the Brazilian revealed that Mourinho told him in 2013, right after Brazil's Confederations Cup win, that Cesar was better than Casillas with just one arm. This was the time when Jose had left Real Madrid for Chelsea.
Cesar told: ""When I got to the dressing room, I saw a message from Mourinho on my cell phone," he said during an interview on the Selecao Sportv programme.
"'You're crazy, it's Casillas who would have to put on your shirt and not you,' it read.
"And he told me that with only one arm I stopped more than Casillas."
