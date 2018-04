Former

Brazil

goalkeeper

Julio

Cesar

revealed

Jose

Mourinho

him

stopped

with

one

than

Iker

Casillas

did

38-year-old

Cesar

currently

Brazilian

Flamengo

was

seven

years

spent

tutelage

Jose

Mourinho

too

During

Mourinho

won

twice

won

UEFA

Champions

beating

Barcelona

final

Cesar

recently

gave

Selecao

Sportv

Brazilian

revealed

Mourinho

told

him

Brazil's

Confederations

Cup

win

Cesar

was

better

than

Casillas

with

one

was

when

Jose

had

left

Chelsea

Cesar

told

interview

Sportv

Casillas

with

than