Jurgen Klopp furious after Liverpool draw with Everton

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp was furious after his side drew 1-1 in the Premier League in the Merseyside derby against Everton earlier today.



Speaking to a journalist after the match the former Borussia Dortmund manager barked out "Our performance was good. We didn’t score often enough. I saw only one team playing. I can’t believe the situation with all the challenges. We were clean and didn’t make any fouls. There is always one nasty one, Sigurdsson made that. A clear red card. You see the picture of the penalty. Calvert-Lewin is smart but it is nothing but it is a penalty and one team can celebrate and we can’t."



The discussion then turned to the controversial penalty kick that Everton were awarded at which point Klopp snapped: "‘I don’t understand why the ref is doing that. I didn’t use one swear word. Only one team is trying over 95 minutes to win it. The other team are not in our box and didn’t have a shot on target bar the penalty. Lovren doesn’t make a challenge. Calvert-Lewin makes a step.The hand is on the back. If you think it is a penalty say so. Does my opinion change anything? I only want to speak to people with a little bit of understanding about football. I am sorry, I am wrong and you are right. Obviously I am not in the mood to answer questions."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)