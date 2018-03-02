Jurgen Klopp: "We are more unpredictable without Coutinho"
02 March at 20:40Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the Reds are a more unpredictable side in the absence of the departed Philippe Coutinho.
The 25-year-old Coutinho was a force to be reckoned with at Liverpool and after months of speculations and bids, ended up joining Barcelona during this past winter transfer window for what was a club record fee. Since joining, he has already scored twice for the Catalan side and is now growing into his own at the Nou Camp.
With Liverpool third in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp recently opened up about Coutinho's absence in a press conference ahead of Liverpool's game against Newcastle at the weekend. The German said: "Coutinho was a very dominant player in our side. And when we were not well, giving him the ball was always a good idea."
"But we cannot do that anymore and it makes us a bit more unpredictable on the field," said Klopp.
"Now we play with whoever plays, we distribute responsibility among different players. We are never sure about how it will work but I'm really happy with how my players have reacted."
