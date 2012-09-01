Bologna may have to deal with the departure of Adam Masina who is in talks with Sevilla over a possible move to Andalusia. The Serie A sidebetween their star and the La Liga side and have already shortlisted a few potential candidates to replace the talented Italian left-back.Lazaar struggled with game time under Rafa Benitez last season and Magpies could be open to sell the 25-year-old for the right fee.Lazaar swapped Palermo with Newcastle last summer for just € 2.5 million but the Morocco International could only manage 10 appearances in all competitions last season.Bologna have made contact with Newcastle but have yet to make an opening bid. Newcastle are involved in other business with some different Serie A clubs as well. The Premier League side, for example, are interested in signing Dennis Praet who has a € 25 million release clause included in his contract with Sampdoria.