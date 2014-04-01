Inter Milan have completed the signing of former Caen winger Yann Karamoh.



As reporter Pasquale Guarro confirms, the 20-year-old has signed

He cost Inter

6 million, and completed his medical in Milan this morning.

It’s been a long summer for the French player, who also found himself courted by Lyon, Tottenham, Newcastle and Southampton, with the latter two particularly interested in him.

The Frenchman is liked by fans for his explosive pace and skill, and Inter see him as a replacement for Antonio Candreva in the long-term, and Joao Cancelo in the immediate future, as the Portuguese man will be off for at least 45 days with a right knee injury.



Here are some Karamoh highlights from last season...



