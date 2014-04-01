Just in: Mahrez has reportedly landed in Barcelona
31 August at 14:22Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez is sad to have landed in Barcelona to complete his move to the Camp Nou. According to Ilbianconero the Algeria International has just landed in Barcelona and is set to become new player of the blaugrana.
Mahrez has been allowed to leave his country’s training camp ahead of this weekend’s World Cup qualifiers to sort out his future at club level. The 26-year-old has made intentions clear that he wants to leave Leicester City this summer and the club have agreed to this providing the right offer is tabled.
Arsenal, Manchester United, Barcelona and City were said to be keen on the player with each one of these three clubs who are in need of a new winger.
Mahrez, however, is likely to move to Barcelona, according to reports, which means Liverpool have probably won their battle with the La Liga giants and with Coutinho who had been pushing to move to Cataluña.
If the report is accurate, Mahrez and not Coutinho will be the last signing of Barcelona this summer.
