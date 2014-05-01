Just in: out of favour Psg star offered to AC Milan
20 August at 10:45AC Milan are still looking for a couple of new signings to complete their outstanding summer transfer campaign.
The rossoneri have signed 10 new players and are now close to signing Nikola Kalinic as well. The Croatian striker, however, is not the only new players who could be moving to the San Siro before the end of the summer.
Due to Lucas Biglia’s injury, AC Milan are also looking for a new centre midfielder who can fill the boots of the Argentinean when the former Lazio star is injured.
Milan Badelj is not the only playmaker AC Milan are looking at.
The rossoneri, in fact, have also been offered out of favour Psg star Gregorz Krychowiak. The Poland International failed to justify his € 33 million price-tag during his first year under the Eiffel Tower and Psg are aware that they won’t be able to sell him for the same price this summer.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport (via Goal.com) the Ligue 1 giants have offered AC Milan to sign the former Sevilla star on loan with option to buy. The rossoneri are thinking about Psg’s offer and could make a final decision in the coming hours.
