At the start of the season many of you would be forgiven for not knowing who this up and coming Czech youngster was, but in recent months the 21 year old forward has been more than making a name for himself with Sampdoria under the watchful eye of coach Marco Giampaolo.





Despite having just six starts to his name this season, Sampdoria’s very own super-sub has an impressive nine goals to his name; form which has seen him quickly attract the interest from within Serie A and the English Premier League, with Inter and Chelsea the latest in a line of clubs to express an interest.

Schick has come off the bench 18 times this season so far with an average match rating of 6.57 according to WhoScored.com as well as a particularly good pass percentage of 75.1%. In terms of his style of play, Schick favours his left foot when it comes to finishing but is equally comfortable on his right and possesses deceptive upper body strength despite his somewhat gangly 6ft 2in frame.

Whilst preferring the centre forward role, Schick isn’t a player who will loiter further up field simply waiting to get involved; he often drops deep to take possession and links up well with the midfield to build attacks, and is regularly seen drifting wide on either side of the pitch to take on the full backs and create chances for himself or team-mates. In fact, in full flight when playing out on the flanks, you could easily mistake him for a winger, such is his pace and dribbling ability.

Schick began his professional career with Sparta Prague in 2014, making just 4 appearances in a spell which lasted until 2016 and included a loan move to fellow Czech side, Bohemians 1905 where he would score eight goals in twenty-seven appearances; form which prompted Sampdoria to splash out €4m for the promising youngster, compared by his own agent to the legendary Swedish striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic. High praise indeed.





Giampaolo will do well to retain the services of Schick for next season and, sadly for Sampdoria fans, it looks increasingly likely that the striker will move on at the end of the campaign; a transfer that will no doubt see the club make a considerable profit.

Schick himself though, to his credit, has remained modest when quizzed about the ever increasing interest in him although he has made no attempt to hide his preference for a move to the Premier League should the opportunity arise, stating that “It’s the best league in the world and above all the most balanced. Who knows, however right now I’m happy at Sampdoria.”

And, in a light hearted moment of humour by coach Marco Giampaolo, who, when posed the question of why Schick comes off the bench so often, joked “I keep him on the bench, otherwise they’ll sell him! I want him here next season.”

Of that, I am sure most Sampdoria fans would wholeheartedly agree.









James McGhie (@jrmcghie) is the host and producer of the Calciomercato.com podcast



