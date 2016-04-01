Coming soon: una maglia #Juve vintage ideata da #Adidas riprendendo alcune caratteristiche delle divise del passato! Sarà bianconera a strisce sottili con scudetto in bella mostra e logo Juve tono su tono, decentrato. #JuJersey (2di2) pic.twitter.com/8Wp5bvTEq9 — La Maglia Bianconera (@La_Bianconera) 20 gennaio 2018

Juventus are set to take on Genoa on Monday night as they are ready to get back to action. Sarri's Napoli are currently first in the Italian league standings but the Bianconeri are just one point back of them. According to the Twitter account "La Maglia Bianconera", Adidas would like Juve's new jersey to be a vintage styled jersey. This is interesting as you can take a look at the potential Juve jersey bellow as well as in our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com.