Juve a threat for Liverpool, City, United and Spurs

The UEFA Champions League group stage is complete, and 16 teams have qualified for the knockout phase, in which there is sure to be several very tasty encounters between the top sides.



Juventus, having finished second behind Barcelona, could face one of four English teams who qualified for the last 16 by topping their respective groups. The Bianconeri could be drawn against Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur.



None of the four will fancy a trip to Turin, which is a notoriously difficult venue to play in when the pressure is on. That’s not to mention the fact English sides generally don’t to too well when they travel to Italy, with the exception of a few isolated occasions.



While Juve have yet to hit top form yet this season, such is their winning habit that they remain a fearsome opponent for most, if not all, sides left in the competition. Coach Massimiliano Allegri tends to get his side firing on all cylinders come the turn of the year, in time for the business end of the league campaign and resumption of the Champions League after its winter hibernation.



There are of course no easy games once the tournament reaches this stage, but the four English group winners will be well aware that it doesn’t get much tougher than a two-legged tie against La Vecchia Signora. She may not quite have hit her stride yet, but she most definitely remains a force to be reckoned with.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)