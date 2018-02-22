Coppa Italia preview, Juve-Milan: live updates, latest team news & predicted line-ups
09 May at 15:00Juventus take on AC Milan at Rome’s stadio Olimpico tonight. The bianconeri will be playing their 4th successive Coppa Italia final, whilst AC Milan will try to win their first trophy since the 2016 Italy Supercup final won in Doha against the Old Lady.
Lucas Biglia has been included in the rossoneri squad list but may not be eligible to play tonight due to a back injury. “He had the right attitude, the attitude everybody should have here. He must be an example for all of us”, Gattuso said.
The likes of Mario Mandzukic, Mattia De Sciglio and Stefano Sturaro are recovered for Juventus.
Gigi Buffon will be playing the last Coppa Italia final of his career although the Italian has yet to confirm his retirement at the end of the season. “It’s not time to talk now. I will meet the president after the end of the campaign, then I will talk”, the legendary goalkeeper said yesterday.
Corriere dello Sport report that the Italian goalkeeper will play his first ever Coppa Italia final of his career.
Fans of both clubs were gathered outside the hotels of their clubs, ahead of the game.
Tuttosport though, have reported that Gonzalo Higuain could be benched for the game at the Stadio Olimpico.
Predicted line-ups:
Juve (4-3-3): Buffon; Cuadrado, Barzagli, Benatia, Asamoah; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Dybala; Higuain.
AC Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Calabria, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Ricardo Rodriguez; Kessié, Locatelli, Bonaventura; Suso, Cutrone, Calhanoglu.
@lorebetto
Lorenzo Bettoni, correspondent in Rome
Go to comments