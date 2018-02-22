Juve-AC Milan: tops and flops at half time

AC Milan are holding Juventus to a 1-1 stalemate at the Allianz Stadium. The bianconeri got the lead through a stunning goal by Paulo Dybala but the rossoneri equalized the game with the goal of Leonardo Bonucci who did celebrate his goal on his first game against his ex club.



Check out tops and flops after the first half



TOP



​Dybala – Scores a stunner in the opening minutes of the game. He is one of the few Juventus players to create troubles to AC Milan’s defence.



​Bonucci – Who would have ever imagined that? Bonucci scored with a brilliant header anticipating his former teammates Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli. Football can be pretty strange sometimes.



FLOP

Chiellini – Bonucci manages to anticipate him even if they know each other very well. He struggles when AC Milan attack, just like Barzagli.



Lichtsteiner – He misses so many passes and he never pushes enough to become a trouble for AC Milan.



@lorebetto



Lorenzo Bettoni, reporter at the Allianz Stadium