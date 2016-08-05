Juve-Agnelli, new wiretaps revealed : the latest

There has been a lot of talk over the past few days about Andrea Agnelli's phone tappings linking him to the mafia. ANSA have reported a few of them as it seems like then coach Antonio Conte's name was also talked about. In a phone call on the 05/08/2016, Agnelli apoke with his lawyer Chiappero, here is what was said between the two individuals:



Agnelli says: " If Germani was close to Conte, Dominello was close to Germani.... . Even you know the pressure he would put on Antonio. I don't have to explain to you how Antonio thinks".



Juventus are first in the Italian Serie A standings as they are set to face Fc Barcelona in the Uefa Champions league quarter-finals. Hopefully for them, all of this Agnelli talk will not be a deconcentration for Allegri's team. Once the International break resumes, they are set to face off against rivals Napoli.