According to Il Messaggero , Juventus have found an agreement with Valencia for striker. The 25-year-old Italian frontman, who is about to return to Turin after a disastrous spell at West Ham United, looks set to join up with his old mentor Cesare Prandelli in Spain after the tactician gave him his big break at international level when he was coach of the Azzurri.

The deal is thought to be for an initial loan once more with a view to sign the player on a permanent transfer in the summer for a fee of around €20 million. Zaza has made 12 appearances for the Hammers and has failed to find the net since moving to the English capital last summer. Boss Slaven Bilic recently declared that he would no longer select the Italian as if he makes 14 appearances then the club would be required to pay Juve around €25 million to take him outright.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler