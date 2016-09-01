One of January’s biggest transfer puzzles looks set to come to a conclusion, with reports that Valencia and Juventus have agreed a deal for Italian striker Simone Zaza.



According to the portal Superdeporte, the two clubs have agreed in principal, on an initial loan-deal with a view to the Spanish club completing the full transfer next summer. The final fee is expected to be around €16 million but Valencia patron Peter Lim is believed to be keen to put the final price down to the number of appearances Zaza will make should the loan move be completed. It seems likely that the Spaniards will eventually get their man for a fee of somewhere between €10-15 million.



The 25-year-old will now take a few days to reflect and decide whether this is the right move for him after his ill-fated summer switch to West Ham United. The recent resignation of Cesare Prandelli, who personally requested the club to approach Juventus for Zaza, has forced the player to consider if he believes it’s the right place to re-ignite his career.





