Serie A giants Juventus will refuse to sell their prized asset Paulo Dybala, but will listen to offers for their Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro.

Alex Sandro, currently 26, was on the verge of joining Chelsea this past summer but a move could not materialise largely because of Juve’s valuation of the Brazilian. He has made just ten starts in the Serie A this season and has fallen down the pecking order under Massimiliano Allegri.

While Dybala won’t be sold, the Old Lady will be willing to offload Alex Sandro and Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that they have lowered their valuation to 50 million euros, similar to what CalcioMercato exclusively learnt some weeks ago.

Allegri’s side have realised that Alex Sandro has faded off from what he was and they have decided to value him on the basis of performances. There were talks of Juve handing him a new deal, but it never took off from there and Chelsea can come back for him.

Juve though, want a replacement for Alex Sandro and see Roma’s Emerson Palmieri as their man. Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian, who is also a target for Roma and Napoli, also interests the bianconeri, apart from Atalanta’s Leonardo Spinazzola.

