Juventus star Alex Sandro is set to become the world’s most expensive player if he joins Chelsea this summer.The bianconeri have already rejected a € 60 million bid for the former Porto ace who has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League champions, sources have told calciomeracato.com.The Brazilian is yet not pushing to leave Juventus but his future in Turin is still in doubt given that he has agreed a € 7 million-a-year deal in South West London.Several reports in Italy and England claim Chelsea will soon make an improved € 70 million bid trying to tempt Juventus to sell their Brazilian star.As of today, new Man City signing Benjamin Mendy is the most expensive defender in the world given that Pep Guardiola has just welcomed his services for € 58 million.