Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport say that interest from Premier League giants Chelsea has played a role in deteriorating the form of Juventus left-back Alex Sandro.

Alex Sandro, 26, has failed to kick on from he left off last season. The season has been an underwhelming one for the Brazilian, who has made only 13 appearances this season has failed to impress Massimiliano Allegri.

Gazzetta say that while Alex Sandro started the season well enough after having returned from Brazil after a holiday, interest from Chelsea has had an affect on how he is performing this season.

Sandro had attracted attention from the Blues last summer and nearly sealed a move to Stamford Bridge as well, but a move never materialized. There were talks of a new contract but his performances have seen his prominence at the club decrease gradually.

He is still being linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester United, but it remains to be seen what the future holds for Alex Sandro.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)