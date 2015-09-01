Exclusive: Juve, Alexis Sanchez could arrive but only if ....

Alexis Sanchez' future is still a big question mark and his contract is set to expire with Arsenal in 2018. Arsenal know that if he doesn't renew his deal with the club soon (talks haven't led to anything serious between the parties), then this summer will be their last chance to cash in on him.



JUVENTUS HAVE A LOT OF INTEREST - Juventus want to add another offensive piece to their roster come summer time and Alexis Sanchez has always been high on their list. He will cost a lot of money and that is why Marotta will first want to sell someone before making a real attempt for the Chilean striker. According to Calciomercato.com sources, Mario Mandzukic is the player who will likely be sacrificed come summer time to make room for another striker, possibly Sanchez. The player's will should have a huge say in the matter as many clubs are after the star striker. Considering Juve already have Higuain and Dybala, Sanchez might want to find a team that will offer him more space up front.