Juve, Allegri admits he is no rush to decide Juventus future amid Chelsea links

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri took to media ahead of the bianconeri away clash to Crotone: “It’s the most important game we have this week, more important than Napoli. It would be important to play against Napoli with a gap of six points between them and us. Tomorrow’s Crotone clash will be a tough one. Against Sampdoria we played well and we reacted well after Real Madrid’s defeat.”



BENATIA – “We should not talk too much. We need to let the pitch do the talking. We need to focus on the pitch and nothing else. We should not care about what other people say. I don’t want to hear more comments about the game against Real Madrid. Now it’s time to focus on the two targets we have: scudetto and Coppa Italia.”



HIGUAIN – “If he is fit he will play. Yesterday he left the training in advance due to a little physical issue but he will start if he is fit.”



SCUDETTO – “Napoli can still win the league, they are only in race to win the scudetto and they will put all their efforts to do this.”



FUTURE – “We’ve planned nothing yet, we need to program the future. This is an important week and I haven’t schedule any meeting. I will meet the president and the chiefs when it’s the right time.”



@lorebetto in Vinovo

Lorenzo Bettoni, reporter in Turin