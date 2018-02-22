Juve: Allegri announces Cuadrado return for AC Milan clash, snubs Real showdown

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke to the media ahead of tomorrow night’s blockbuster Serie A clash against AC Milan at Allianz Stadium. He discussed a variety of issues, including the fitness of players such as Giorgio Chiellini and Juan Cuadrado. Here is what he had to say:



“My first thoughts go out to the victims of the recent incident in Livorno, and also to Emiliano Mondonico, a passionate football man.



“Cuadrado is in good shape and will be on the bench tomorrow. Chiellini’s condition has improved and he plays tomorrow.



“We must be fully focused on tomorrow’s match because Napoli have one objective: to win the Scudetto, and they’re having a great season.



“Some very positive news: Bernardeschi returns to group training next week.



“Lichtsteiner almost certainly plays tomorrow. Meanwhile, Alex Sandro has a little knock. We’ll see if he’s fit against Milan, but by next week I should have everyone available again.



“Gattuso deserves a lot of praise after overcoming a tough start with the results gained on the pitch, the style of play he has instilled and of course his strong character.



“I needed no further proof of Bentancur’s talents from his matches with Uruguay. His qualities are already clear to see.



“I have a contract with Juventus until 2020. I’m happy here and it’s my intention to stay.”



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)