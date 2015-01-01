Juve, Allegri: 'Bonucci? He shook things up. Caldara? Perhaps he will come with Gasperini...'

Massimiliano Allegri spoke to Premium Sport after their 2-0 win versus Empoli, here is what he had to say: " The league title closer since Napoli lost? No, Roma are still there and there are still many games to be played. We have to remain very concentrated since Roma have a strong potential. We have to think of ourselves and that's all. We played well tonight but could've done better. Empoli are always well organized. We did a better job in the second half and I am pleased with the three points. We played a solid game against Porto as we now have to look forward to our next games".



Bonucci?" I am happy with his game, he did well. Marchisio out of condition?It takes time for a player to come back from such a big injury, he is doing his best. I am sure we will see the real Marchisio soon".



Pjaca? " He is still young but he is doing well. We considered using him from the start but he can also give a lot coming on from the bench. Inter or Roma? I will watch the game it will be a great match. We still have to face Roma so this will be a chance for me to study them closely. It would be nice if Roma does not win but we did what he had to do tonight".



Allegri then added to Sky Sport: " Caldara? Once he arrives here at Juve he will be even more improved. Who knows he might even arrive with Gasperini (laughing)!. Bonucci? Leo shook things up, we did so together".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)