Juve, Allegri: "Dybala is like Neymar..."

Massimiliano Allegri spoke to Premium Sport after Juve's win versus Chievo, here is what he had to say:



"For the first time, we played with three midfielders. My players did very well today as we did not concede any goals. We did give up a few too many shots but in the end we played well. Everyone has to do well if we want to keep clean sheets. In Italy it isn't easy since clubs run a lot but after a while, your extra quality has to show up. Dybala is growing a lot, he is a great player. He and Neymar can become the two best players in the world once Messi and Ronaldo retire. I am happy for him and very lucky to have him within my squad. Barcelona wanted you and Dybala? Not at all.... . I am happy at Juve and we want to keep doing well. We have an important season ahead. Serie A? There are 4 clubs who can win the league title in Italy this season, let's see. Torino and Lazio also built nice teams too so it will be competitive. Douglas Costa? He still has to adapt to the Serie A, this often happens to foreign players. In the end you always have to find a way to win, playing well or not....".