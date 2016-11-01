Juve, Allegri: ‘Buffon won’t start against Bologna’

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is set to remain out of action for tomorrow’s Serie A clash against Bologna. The legendary Italian goalkeeper has fever and had been training apart from his teammates throughout the whole week. Buffon returned to training one day after the rest of the team but that was not enough to cure the fever and return in time for the first game of 2017.



“Buffon’s still sick and will return for the next game against Fiorentina”, Allegri told journalists on Saturday afternoon.



“Neto will play tomorrow, Buffon is not going to be called for tomorrow’s game.”



Buffon saved a penalty in the final minute of the last Fiorentina-Juventus Serie A clash. The following day Napoli lost to Roma and Juventus became Serie A Champions for the 5th time in a row. Tomorrow, however, he will cheer for his teammates from the sofa of his house in order to recover in time for the next away game to Florence.

