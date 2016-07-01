Juve: allegri comments on Barcelona clash
25 August at 15:15Juventus boss Max Allegri has spoken ahead his clash against Barcelona, in a press conference ahead of his side’s match with Genoa.
He said: "I'm not worried, the group is the one and we have to face the teams called, we have to make points and go round, I do not know why Barcelona always comes out but it's a fascinating challenge. Athens and Lisbon are teams that have important European level and playing there will not be easy. I have the first advantage in Barcelona, because in the event of a win we would be well placed for qualification. "
Speaking on Asamoah, he said: "It's not going to be coming soon, but it's making some valuations together with the company because they miss a few days at the end of the market. If there was not Alex Sandro, there's De Sciglio who can play left."
By Jacque Talbot
