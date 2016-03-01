Juve, Allegri confirms former Arsenal star will become Buffon’s heir

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri held a press conference on Tueday afternoon on the eve of the Old Lady’s Serie A clash against Fiorentina.



The Italian tactician was asked his thoughts on several issues, including how Serie A has improved in the last few years and how important games against direct rivals will be important this season.



“The most important thing is to win games against small-medium clubs, that’s for sure”, Allegri said.



“Last year we won one game and lost the other one against AC Milan, Inter and Roma. Against Napoli we drew and won. We’ll need to play a great game tomorrow because Fiorentina are very well organized, we’ll need 90 points at the end of the season to win the title.”



Allegri announced Szczesny will start in goal tomorrow night: “He is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Buffon needs to rest and Szczesny is good enough to play in the first 6/7 clubs in Europe, in fact he is here and, in fact, he will become Buffon’s heir next season.”

