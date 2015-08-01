Juve, Allegri: "Dybala? He and Neymar will be the best in the world..."

Massimiliano Allegri spoke to Premium Sport after the Verona-Juve game, here is what he had to say:



" We are happy even if we know that we did not play a great game. We risked a little and we made a lot of mistakes which led to their goal. Verona played a good game and they are doing well of late so we knew we were going to have to play well today. Napoli are at 48 points so we knew that we needed all three points tonight. Dybala? It was important for him to score again and after that first goal, he seemed much more relaxed. When Messi and Ronaldo get older, it will be Neymar and Dybala who will be the best players in the world. He has a whole lot of football ahead of him and I know that he can keep improving. There is still a lot of football to be played so we have to keep doing well. Five of our next 7 games will be on the road so we will have to be very good indeed. League title? Napoli have been incredible in 2017 and they play a great style of football. We are also there and we are waiting for them to slip up...".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)