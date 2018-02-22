On the game: "It was an ugly game by both teams, with virtually zero shots on goal. Unfortunately, on the corner, we did not mark and we conceded a goal. Napoli did what they had to do, dominating possession because they have a good side."

On the Inter clash: "Now for us, Saturday's match against Inter is really the decisive one. We are still in the lead of Serie A, we have two games at home and two away, but the decisive one will be in Milan. Now we must quickly clear ourselves of this defeat and get back to work immediately. We have to focus on what is next."

On Juve's performance: "I do not know if this was the worst Juventus performance this season, considering that we had an opponent as strong as Napoli, even if we could have done some things better."

On Dybala: "Disappointed with Dybala? I replaced him only because I needed a little more coverage on the wings."