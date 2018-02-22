Juve, Allegri: ‘Good luck Ferguson’

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri talked in a post match press conference yesterday night, after the Old Lady’s 3-1 win against Bologna.



“We won an important game even if we didn’t play well in the first half. Douglas Costa changed the game and now we are going to play a final on Wednesday. Napoli are doing an extraordinary campaign and we are not champions yet. We still need sacrifice to win games, if never seen a win with no sacrifice.”



“Douglas Costa? His son was born yesterday and he spent all day at the hospital. He spent so much time there I though he was going to have the baby! Verdi? I think he is a great player. When I was in charge of AC Milan he played the Emirates Cup. He only needed to be physically stronger. He is a very good player with a great career ahead of him. Dybala? He must be happy, he will go to the World Cup. But he should smile at all times because he is young and he is playing football in one of the best teams in the world.”



“Ferguson? I knew nothing about what happened. I am so sorry but I wish him good luck and I am sure he will be strong enough to recover.”

