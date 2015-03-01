Juve, Allegri: "Here is the difference between Sarri and Spalletti..."

Max Allegri spoke to the Italian press ahead of the Juventus-Inter game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" The Napoli result was very important for us but tomorrow's game will also be a crucial one. We have to keep improving if we want to reach the objectives that we have set out. Scudetto? Yes Juve and Inter are two top teams but the league title won't be decided tomorrow night. Buffon? It will be hard for him to make it. Alex Sandro? We haven't seen the real Alex Sandro so far this season but he is slowly improving. I am not worried. Sarri versus Spalletti? Spalletti achieved important results with Roma, he knows how to get the best out of his players. This is one of his best qualities and it is very important that a coach knows how to do this. He is also able to read games very well and he is a real good hire for Inter. He is their difference maker at the moment. Sarri is a great coach too and he like us, is playing to win the league title...".