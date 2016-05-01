Juve, Allegri: "I am happy for the three points but..."

Max Allegri spoke to Premium Sport after Juve's 0-1 win against Cagliari, here is what he had to say:



"Dybala? We still don't know but thankfully there is now a pause so he will have some time to recuperate. It isn't easy to play here and we had to score early on. We didn't start the game off well but we did a better job in the second half. It was important to get all three points since Napoli also won but we could've done better tonight. Our new players have adapted well to the system as we are growing as a team. VAR? Well it is useful but there are still uncertainties, that's all I am saying. Sometimes calls go your way, other times they don't. I just want to congratulate my players since they fought hard tonight. Cagliari played a good game for sure but I am happy that we got the win. We can now take some time off and relax a little...".



Juve's next game will be against Genoa on January 22nd 2018.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)